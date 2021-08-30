Mumbai: Over 1L get the Covid vaccination in city, one million in state

Over one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city in the last 24 hours. According to the BMC, 1,61,838 got the jab, of which 77,483 took it at civic-run centres and 78,920 were vaccinated at private centres.

Meanwhile, the state, on Monday, again breached the one-million mark of Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day. The public health additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said the state has administered 10,07,777 vaccine doses by 7pm today. The final figures could be more. Last Saturday, the state had inoculated 11.04 lakh people.

So far, 93,05,662 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city, of which 68,15,808 received the first dose,

while 24,89,854 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the BMC is sharing a daily list of second dose beneficiaries with the state and Centre to press for more doses. Efforts are also being made at the ward level to raise funds for vaccines.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:56 PM IST