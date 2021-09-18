Mumbai: Over 1 lakh women get a jab on Friday

More than one lakh women were vaccinated across Mumbai on Friday in the special vaccination session organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. According to the data, 1,52,435 were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, of which 1.27 lakh were women who took the first and second dose at the civic and state-run COVID vaccine centres. However, 42,975 beneficiaries had taken vaccines at private centres.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said more than 80 per cent of them have taken the first dose of covid vaccine, while 34 per cent of Mumbai population are fully vaccinated. Moreover their main aim is to vaccinate at least 50 per cent of the population with both doses before the anticipated third wave.

“We are conducting vaccination drives at full speed so that half the population is fully vaccinated. Moreover we have enough doses for the next two to three days,” he said.

Senior health officer said that the pace of the vaccination drive should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to strictly enforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing high case count,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:10 AM IST