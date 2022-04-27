Mumbai: Over 1 lakh kg waste recycled at Hunar Haat during 12-day event

The food waste and green waste accumulated from the food stalls of ‘Hunar Haat’ was converted into compost manure and distributed free of cost to the visitors coming there. Hunar Haat was a 12 day exhibition which started on 16 April to preserve, protect and promote local artisans and craftsmen, and was held at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The compost was being processed by a Indian made machine by Delhi-based start up company Clean India Ventures. Due to the immediate disposal of garbage with this machine, there were no piles of garbage during the event.

Mukesh Gupta, event manager at Hunar Haat, said, “We are using this machine in two shifts, and in each shift the machine works for 8 hours. In a span of 16 hours including both the shifts, this machine processes 10,000 kg compost per day. So for the entire 12 day event we have recycled 1,20,000 kg waste material.”

The Hunar Haat had a ‘wealth from waste’ section for waste management by composting the garbage. The special machine was installed at the event which processed compost from all the bio-waste accumulated there and the compost processed from the garbage was being distributed free of cost to the visitors coming for the event.

The food waste and green waste coming out from the food stalls in the ‘Bawarchi Khana’ section of Hunar Haat was converted into compost manure with this machine. Famous dishes of all the states of the country were being prepared at the event enjoyed by thousands of people that also led to massive accumulation of garbage, which was then recycled.

Artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and union territories of the country came to Hunar Haat organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, who brought with them excellent products made with their skills. Also, there was no tax in Hunar Haat, due to which the prices of goods were low.

