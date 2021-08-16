Mumbai: Over 1 lakh get the jab at 437 Covid centres

More than one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated at the 437 Covid vaccine centres in the city on Monday. According to BMC data, 1,36,777 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours, of which 80,616 had taken jab at civic-run centres, while 49,727 were vaccinated at private centres.

So far, 80.52 lakh beneficiaries have taken the vaccines since the mass vaccination drive began in January. Of these, 60.12 lakh have taken the first dose, while 20.30 lakh have taken both the doses.

Senior health office said, “The government needs to speed up vaccination as well as strictly enforce Covid-safety protocols in districts that are still witnessing rise in cases,” he said.

Among healthcare and frontline workers, over 600,000 vaccine doses have been administered. Meanwhile, most of the 18 to 45 age group people are taking the jab at private hospitals, while the others are heading to civic-run centres.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:29 PM IST