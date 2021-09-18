Mumbai: Over 1 lakh applications made by homebuyers for MHADA lottery houses so far

Over one lakh applications have been obtained by the Konkan board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) so far for the 8,984 lottery houses it called for selling, according to the data given by its Public Relation Office (PRO) on Saturday. Of which, 69,029 applicants have paid the earnest money deposit for the various scheme of houses it applied for, it further informed.

The last date of registration for these lottery houses is September 22 till 11:59pm. While the last date for submission of applications for the registered applicants is September 23 till 11:59pm. On October 14, the said lottery draw will be open and finals names of winners will be declared. The MHADA started the application process from August 24 of this year.



These 8,984 houses that are being offered by the MHADA are located in Kalyan, Mira Road, Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg areas. Of which 6,170 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are part of this lottery wherein the lottery winners can also avail the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (PMAY-CLSS). In this, the homebuyers can get subsidy credited into their loan account of upto Rs 2.67 lakh.



While the remaining houses obtained by the Konkan board are from various redevelopment / housing projects.



Reportedly, the lottery houses are divided into category of economically weaker section, lower, middle and higher income as per the monthly salary of interested homebuyers. Like applicants who have monthly income under Rs 25,000 can apply for EWS houses by paying Rs 5,000 deposit for per scheme. Similarly, for the LIG houses, the monthly income should be between Rs 25,000 and 50,000 and deposit to be paid is Rs 10,000. MIG buyers should have a monthly income above Rs 50,000 and need to make deposit of Rs 15,000. While for the higher-income group salary should be above Rs 75,000 and deposit is Rs 20,000. Also application fee of Rs 560 on per form is charged.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:20 PM IST