7 years on, MHADA headquarters redevelopment moves at snail’s pace

Mumbai: The repairing work of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) Bandra headquarters continues to remain at a snail's pace even after seven years. The original cost of the repair work was nearly Rs 7.8 crore which was increased to Rs 30 crore. Of which 26 crore have been already spent. Now the contractor is asking Rs 30 crore more to finish the work, said an official requesting anonymity.

He explained, "As per the contractor and the project management consultant 80 per cent of repairing work has been done. In that case, why do they require Rs 30 crore more? Therefore, the cost revision proposal has been kept on hold."

Meanwhile, MHADA has sent a redevelopment proposal of its headquarters' to the government of Maharashtra for approval. This said proposal is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore. The official added that in the next eight to ten days the proposal should get some reply from the state government. The official said, "The headquarters' building is about 50-55-years-old now and needs to go under immediate redevelopment. Therefore, if the necessary approvals are obtained, the repair works will be discontinued."

When further asked about the money already spent on the redevelopment will get wasted if the said building will be demolished, he replied, "That is true but as of now there is no clarity whether the redevelopment will be done or not. If the proposal gets delayed for another few years then the ongoing repair works will be helpful, considering the building is in poor shoddy condition."

The Mumbai board of MHADA will monetise the existing land parcel located in the prime location of Mumbai suburbs and just close to Bandra Kurla Complex.

The appointed contractor will be asked to redevelop the headquarters in exchange he will be paid the project cost or given some share which he can sell in the open market and earn revenue. As an initial plan, four towers will be built in which MHADA will house its employees, commercial center and residential houses, the official stated.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:34 AM IST