Mumbai: MHADA extends deadline for submission of documents till October 9

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) has extended the deadline for submission of documents to validate the rights of Mill workers who won lottery houses in 2020 draw. The new deadline is October 9 now which has been extended for next 30 days. The winners / legal heirs of the lottery winners can submit documents in the Mumbai district central bank on the said deadline said MHADA.

According to MHADA, the winners had been sent first notice for submission of application before September 9 however several failed to do so. Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, the deadline was extended. In fact, it is for the third time wherein this extension has been allotted.

Also the names of the Mill workers lottery houses has been been put on the MHADA website https://mhada.gov.in. The houses offered by the Mumbai board of MHADA is at Srinivas Mill, Bombay Dyeing Mill, Bombay dyeing Spring Mill. There are about 3,894 houses offered to the mill workers in a lottery draw declared on March 1, 2020.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:23 PM IST