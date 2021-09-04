Thane: MHADA to construct 20,000 houses in Bhiwandi, says State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in a press conference yesterday announced that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be constructing 20,000 houses in Bhiwandi for all sections of society.

According to reports from enavbharat, the press conference was held at Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's Headquarters in Thane district.

BNCMC mayor Pratibha Patil, who attended the meeting told the housing minister that development works in the city had come to a halt for the last two years due to a lack of funds and the city dwellers were upset because of this.

Konark Vikas Aghadi leader Vilas Patil, who was also present said that the shortage of funds was triggered due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Awhad assured the ministers that detailed discussions will be held with top officials including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and necessary steps will be taken to ensure development works in the city continue.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:32 PM IST