Mumbai: Only 17 active COVID-19 cases in BEST

At present, there are only 17 active COVID-19 cases in the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which is the lowest ever since the pandemic broke out.

Frontline workers of the organisation have been on service since the COVID-19 outbreak, as the BEST buses had emerged to be the only lifeline of the city. Between the months of May and June, when the pandemic was at the peak there used to be nearly 200-250 active cases in the undertaking regularly.

However, due to aggressive testing and strict monitoring of the frontline workers health condition, the case count has fallen drastically.

So far, total cases have been reported from the BEST undertaking of which 2,795 patients have successfully recovered.

"Today also few more patients will be discharged and the number of active cases may fall before 15, the positivity rate of employees have also fallen below 1 per cent now," Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) BEST, told FPJ.

The medical team of the undertaking has also started rapid antigen tests of its employees. So far, 10,500 frontline workers have been tested out of which only 42 of them have been found positive in the drive.