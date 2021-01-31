Dharavi, Dadar yet again register zero corona cases

With the number of coronavirus cases coming down steadily across Mumbai, Dadar and Dharavi, which were once the COVID hotspots of the city, have managed to arrest the number of cases to 'zero' multiple times in last two months.

Arresting the spread of the coronavirus further, zero case was reported in Dharavi and Dadar yet again on Sunday. Both the areas had together reported zero cases each on Wednesday, January 27 too. Dharavi and Dadar are both part of BMC's G north ward along with Mahim. The G/North Ward of the BMC was one of the worst-hit wards in the city during the pandemic. While Dadar and Dharavi reported zero cases on Sunday, Mahim alone reported 10 cases in 24 hours.

According to a civic official, the region (G north ward) has a cumulative total of 13,634 cases, of which 12,780 have recovered. Now, the ward has 225 active COVID-19 cases. Dharavi has a cumulative caseload of 3,928 and the area is a host to only 20 active cases. Before this, on December 25, January 22 and January 26 and January 27, zero case was reported in a day in Dharavi.

The caseload of Mahim now stands at 4,783 while the number of active cases is increased to 122 from 116 on Wednesday. The Dadar area reported no new COVID-19 positive case on Sunday. The total cumulative case count in the area stands at 4923. There are 83 active cases in the Dadar area. Before this, Dadar reported zero cases on January 21 and January 27.

"Quick tracing and treatment systems in the area has helped us cull the spread of infection in the most congested localities in the ward. We continue to follow the same model as we did when the pandemic was at its peak. Hence, a steady decline in the daily number of cases can be seen in the chart every day. There is a fluctuation but reporting zero cases multiple times shows we have managed to get a grip over the spread to a large extent," said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner - G north ward.