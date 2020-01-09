Mumbai: One Stop Centres for harassed women not working as planned

Mumbai: In what can embarrass the union ministry of women and child development, its brainchild – One Stop Centres (OSC), which were started to help victimised or tortured women, not a single functions as per the objective, it was started for. This comes in the form of a report prepared by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW).

The MSCW prepared the report after studying nearly 11 OSCs across the state, wherein it found several lapses in the functioning of such centres.

Notably, the OSCs were introduced after the barbaric Nirbhaya gang-rape incident in Delhi in 2012.

The idea was to provide legal, medical and all possible help be it counselling or shelter, to victims of rape, domestic violence or any other crime against women.

According to MSCW report, not a single such OSC works throughout the day and night i.e. 24x7, as conceptualised at the time of its launch. The report further states that these centres functioning properly only when they are run by NGOs.

“The employees are doing additional work (by working for OSC) and thus they cannot be forced to work 24x7. Therefore, appropriate organisations must be appointed to run these OSCs,” the report states.

“The union ministry grants 100 per cent funds for better functioning of the OSC, however, the fund allocation needs to be worked upon. For this, the district administration must step in and resolve all the issues,” the report adds. Further, the report by MSCW emphasises on the need to sensitise employees of the OSC on gender equality and related issues.