Mumbai: One dead, five injured in LPG cylinder blast in Sakinaka

MUMBAI: Five injured and one dead after a fire broke out on account of an LPG cylinder blast in chawl house at Jarimari area in Mumbai's Sakinaka on Tuesday at 10.49 pm. Those injured were rushed to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar.

The cylinder blast occurred at a chawl in Anand Bhuvan located in Jarimari area of Sakinaka. While the fire was extinguished by immediately, six of a family were seriously injured in the mishap. Of the six, a 15-year old girl Almas Khan was declared dead on arrival by Rajawadi hospital.

Those injured have been identified as Anisa Khan (45), Asma Khan (60), Rihan (8), Sania (14), Shifa (16).