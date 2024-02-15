Mumbai: Oman Consulate Employee Accused Of Stealing Blank Letterheads for Personal Use

The Oman Consulate filed a case against Rizwan Ahmad (46) for an alleged theft. Rizwan stole four blank letterheads of Oman Consulates for personal benefit. Amal Aziz, the General Secretary of the Oman Consulate, filed the case on behalf of the Consulate at Cuffe Parade police station on February 12.

Details of case

According to the police report, six Indian drivers have been employed by the Oman Consulate. These drivers are transported consulates between their homes, the office, and any external workplaces. Rizwan, from Koparkhairane, had been working with the Oman Consulate for nine years, with daily working hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On February 2, at 10:30 a.m., Rizwan arrived at Aziz's cabin, handed him a pink-colored file, and requested him to keep it until he returned to collect it later. Aziz stored the file in a drawer, and Rizwan left. After Rizwan departed, Aziz became suspicious, opened the file, and found four blank letterheads of Oman Consulates. Consequently, he informed his seniors about the situation.

Later, Rizwan returned to Aziz's cabin, retrieved his file, and attempted to leave the office with the blank letterheads. An officer of the Consulate apprehended him and inquired about the letterheads, but Rizwan failed to provide satisfactory answers. Subsequently, the office collected the blank letterheads from Rizwan. He admitted that he intended to use these letterheads for personal reasons. Consequently, the Oman Consulate filed a case against Rizwan under sections 379 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code at Cuffe Parade police station on February 12.