Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Anonymous Emailer Threatens To Blow Up Office Of US Consulate General In BKC |

Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Police registered a case against an unknown person on Saturday for allegedly sending a threat email to the office of the US consulate general in Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Police, the email was received from the address rkgtrading777@gamil.com around 3.50 am on Saturday.

Officers at the Bandra-Kurla police station said a case was registered against an unknown person under sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), adding that further investigation was underway.

In the email, the unknown sender identified himself as an absconding US citizen, the police informed, adding that the accused threatened to blow up the American consulate and kill all US citizens working there. Further details are awaited.

Man Gives Threat Against Ratan Tata

Mumbai Police in December 2023 said it tracked down an MBA holder, who allegedly made a call threatening veteran industrialist former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata. The police said during the course of the investigation they learned that the anonymous caller has schizophrenia.

An officer of Mumbai Police said the caller asked the police to enhance Ratan Tata's security, failing which he warned that the industry doyen would meet the same fate as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry died In Car Crash

Also a well-known industrialist, Mistry died in a car crash on September 4, 2022. On receipt of the call, Mumbai Police went into full alert mode and a special team was assigned to cater to the personal security of Ratan Tata while the other team was asked to collect information about the caller.

The police said they tracked down the caller through technical support and with the help of a telecom service provider. The location of the caller was found to be in Karnataka, the police said, adding that he was a resident of Pune.

As the police reached his Pune residence, they came to know that the caller had been missing for the last five days and his wife had even filed a complaint at the Bhosari police station in the city.

Caller Suffered From Schizophrenia

After questioning the caller's kin, the sleuths learned that he suffers from schizophrenia and he took the phone, with which he made the call, from someone's house without informing them. He rang up the control room of the Mumbai Police and threatened Ratan Tata, the sleuths said.

The officer said since the caller was found to be battling schizophrenia, the police decided against pursuing legal action against him. The sleuths learned that the caller has an MBA in finance and also studied engineering.