Mumbai: Nurse duped of Rs 2.46 lakh by man posing as fintech company CRED's employee

A 44-year-old woman from Goregaon East was duped to the tune of Rs 2.46 lakh by a cyber fraudster earlier this month. The complainant, a nurse by profession, employed with a civic-run hospital, was lured by the fraudster, who posed as the representative of a fintech company, only to gain access to her privy banking details and eventually dupe her. While a case of cheating and impersonation has been registered by the Dindoshi Police, no arrests have been made yet.

According to a senior police official, the incident occurred on October 6, but a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged only on Friday. Earlier this month, the complainant realised that the balance in her account was low, only to find out that the credit card bill paid from a platform, CRED, was debited twice. The bank authorities asked her to contact the customer care of CRED, after which the nurse looked up the number on a local search engine and contacted the,.

However that the fraudster had changed the number on the Google list with his own digits. When the woman rang the number, the man on the other end posed as an employee of CRED and ensured the complainant that he would help.

He asked her to download 'AnyDesk', a remote access application from the play store. The woman obliged and shared a One Time Password (OTP) with the fraudster, only to later realise that once she had entered her bank details, the money from her debit and credit cards was being deducted in a series of transactions.

The nurse immediately approached her bank, who asked her to report the matter to the Dindoshi Police and lodged a complaint. The probe revealed that the fraudster had gained access to her mobile and banking details, following which they wired ₹2.46 lakh in a series of transactions to various payment platforms. Subsequently, a case of cheating was lodged against the unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:53 PM IST