Mumbai: Biker snatches senior citizen's mangalsutra in Andheri, nabbed within 4 hours

Mumbai: Amid rising cases of chain snatching in the city, the Amboli police arrested a chain snatcher, who had snatched a septuagenarian's mangalsutra from Andheri (W) while she was on her way to the market with her husband on Friday. The arrested accused had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for chain snatching.

According to police sources, the 74-year-old woman was headed towards the Azad Nagar market with her husband and had reached near the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex on the JP Road, when a biker snatched the senior citizen's chain and fled on the motorcycle. The senior couple immediately approached the Amboli Police and lodged a case against the unidentified accused.

Considering the severity of the case and in the light rising chain snatching cases in the city, which has reported at least 108 cases till September, police immediately swung into action and scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the crime scene. Based on the findings, police searched the local areas, wherein the accused could have fled or hidden the stolen chain.

Eventually, after four hours, the accused, identified as Aziz Dawood, 48, was traced and a search at his house was conducted. Police found the mangalsutra and the accused, Dawood, who is a history-sheeter. He was apprehended on Friday for robbery charges. Subsequently, he was produced before a local magistrate court on Saturday and remanded in police custody.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:40 PM IST