Mumbai NSCI Concert Death: MDMA Found In Victim's System; Police Examine Phone Records, Question Friends Over Drug Source | File photo

Mumbai: The investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man during a live music concert at the NSCI Dome in Worli has taken a new turn after a histopathology report confirmed the presence of MDMA in his system. Police are now probing how the synthetic drug reached the deceased and are examining his mobile phone records and questioning his friends.

The deceased, identified as Rushil Mahendra Gangurde, 28, had attended the live music event, Klangkuenstler All Night Long, organised by Spacebound at the NSCI Dome on the night of June 6. Gangurde, a resident of Mahim, had arrived at the concert with his friends, including Parth Bhagat and Pratik Singh. The event featured internationally acclaimed German techno artist and producer Michael Korb, professionally known as Klangkuenstler, who performed his signature 360-degree Outworld concept in Mumbai.

According to police, Gangurde's health suddenly deteriorated during the concert. He was rushed by an ambulance stationed at the venue to Breach Candy Hospital at around 9.40 pm. One of his friends informed his elder brother, Dr Tanay Gangurde, 32, about the medical emergency.

When Dr Tanay reached the hospital, Rushil was unresponsive. Doctors found no detectable pulse or blood pressure, and his body had reportedly turned bluish. Despite emergency treatment and medical examinations, doctors declared him dead at 10.25 pm.

In his statement to police, Dr Tanay said that his brother occasionally consumed alcohol and had quit smoking three years ago. He also stated that Rushil had no history of consuming narcotic substances.

Based on the family's statement, police had initially ruled out a drug angle. Investigators had also clarified that alcohol was legally available at the event as the organisers possessed a valid liquor licence issued by the State Excise Department.

During the same concert, a 31-year-old woman from Odisha, who had travelled to Mumbai specifically for the event, also fell ill. She was treated at Jaslok Hospital and later discharged. According to police, she had consumed alcohol and energy drinks before her condition deteriorated.

Following Gangurde's death, his body was sent to Nair Hospital for post-mortem examination. Doctors initially attributed the death to a heart attack but were unable to determine its exact cause. Subsequently, the Tardeo police preserved internal organs, including the stomach, liver and spleen, and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina for detailed histopathological and chemical analysis.

The histopathology report has now confirmed the presence of MDMA, a synthetic psychoactive drug, in Gangurde's internal organ samples. The findings indicate that he had consumed both alcohol and MDMA before his death.

Investigators suspect that Gangurde may have consumed the narcotic substance before arriving at the concert. Police are now analysing his call records, digital communications and movements, while questioning his companions to identify the source of the drug and establish how it was procured.

Meanwhile, the Tardeo police have registered an FIR based on the complaint lodged by Dr Tanay Gangurde. A case has been filed against event organisers Karan Singh, Parag Narendra Uke, Spacebound Web Labs Pvt. Ltd., based in Vile Parle East, and other associated organisers under Sections 106(1), 289 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.