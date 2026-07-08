Maharashtra Govt Orders High-Level Probe Into Alleged NSCI Irregularities; FIRs To Follow Inquiry Report

The Maharashtra government has ordered a three-month inquiry into alleged irregularities at the NSCI in Worli | nscimumbai.com

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a high-level inquiry into alleged financial irregularities, encroachments and violations of rules at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli, with a detailed report to be submitted within three months. The government also said criminal cases would be registered against those found guilty based on the inquiry findings.

Committee To Probe Irregularities

Minister of State Madhuri Misal made the announcement in the Legislative Council while responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Prasad Lad regarding the functioning of the prestigious sports club.

Misal said the inquiry would be conducted by a joint committee headed by an Additional Chief Secretary. To ensure transparency and impartiality, the committee will also include five legislators from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

She said the panel has been directed to complete its investigation within three months, after which strict legal action, including the registration of FIRs, will be initiated against those responsible.

During the discussion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab alleged that a portion of the club's 17.39-acre land had been encroached upon and raised concerns over the alleged illegal extension of contracts through the manipulation of documents.

He also questioned the operation of commercial activities at the club, claiming they were inconsistent with its primary objective of promoting sports. Several other members also expressed concern over the club's administration and demanded a thorough investigation.

Recovery And Audit

Responding to the allegations, Misal said earlier audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had already led to significant recoveries by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She informed the House that the civic body had recovered Rs 67 crore following an earlier CAG report and later collected another Rs 11 crore after fresh findings related to unauthorised constructions. Outstanding dues for the current financial year are also being recovered in accordance with the applicable rules.

The minister said the newly constituted committee would carry out a comprehensive audit of the institution and examine the root causes of the alleged irregularities, including financial transactions, land use and administrative functioning.

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Action After Report

She further said the investigation would take into account the recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee. The State government is also moving to implement the committee's directive that all non-sporting commercial activities at the club should be be stopped until all violations are rectified and statutory compliance is ensured.

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