NSCI Worli Regional Secretary Viren Shah Removed From Post Amid Allegations Of Unilateral Decisions And Financial Irregularities | NSCI

Mumbai: In a major development the regional secretary of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli, Viren Shah, was removed from the post recently. When contacted by FPJ on Monday, Shah confirmed his removal, but vehemently denied the allegations levelled against him.

Joint Secretary Filed Complaint Letter

His removal follows a letter containing a series of complaints against him which was filed by joint secretary Shailee Mavani. She has pointed out a ``consistent pattern of unilateral decision-making, disregard for committee authority...which are inconsistent with the Club's rules and regulations governing governance, financial discipline and administrative accountability."

Among other things, Mavani said the bumper housie event was announced on January 12, 2026 prior to approval and although the regional committee (RC) minutes dated January 30, 2026 clearly recorded that it was to be kept on hold pending cost discussions, it was nevertheless conducted. ``Further, sponsorships of Rs 60 lakhs were indicated, but no funds have been received to date," she added.

Bakery Allowed Space Without Committee Nod

Mavani noted that ``despite prior action taken to remove unauthorised structures due to lack of permissions, space has been allotted to Faredoon's Bakery and a commercial structure permitted without placing the matter before the RC....." ``Permission has been granted for construction within the Dome premises without prior approvals. Such actions expose the Club to regulatory risk, irrespective of any assurances by operators," she stated.

Also, it is alleged that the general manager (accounts) was appointed without informing the office-bearers or following a transparent process. It is stated that the proposal for starting an outlet at the new sports complex was not included in the agenda.

Shah Calls Allegations “Unfounded”

Shah in his reply said ``each allegation... is incorrect, unfounded and devoid of merit. A detailed response addressing every point ..shall be submitted for the executive committee at an appropriate date and time along with complete documentary evidence."

Shah denied that any illegal activities have been carried out. ``On the contrary, all past irregular matters have been appropriately addressed and regularised," he noted.

Shah said because of ``significant financial prudence" savings in the range of Rs 70-80 lakhs in liasoning matter was effected. He said several amenities were added to the Club and these have been widely appreciated by the members.

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