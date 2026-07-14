Central Bureau Of Narcotics Busts High-Tech MD Laboratory, Seizes Huge Drug Haul | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, has busted a sophisticated mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory in Pune and arrested two key conspirators from Ujjain and Jodhpur under Operation Vajra, conducted between July 1 and 10.

The operation followed a February 2026 investigation that began with the seizure of 8.172 kg of mephedrone from a bus in Mandsaur.

Subsequent raids at a laboratory in Mhow led to the recovery of 43.820 kg of mephedrone and 261.320 kg of precursor chemicals. After extensive surveillance, CBN arrested the main accused in Ujjain on July 3.

Further investigation led to another laboratory in Bhosari, Pune, where a Jodhpur-based conspirator was arrested on July 9.

Officials demolished the illegal laboratory and seized machinery, chemicals and equipment under the NDPS Act.

CBN Seizes 923 Kg Poppy Husk, 110g Mephedrone

In a separate operation, CBN arrested five accused and seized 923.550 kg of poppy husk and 110 grams of mephedrone in three operations on July 11 and 12.

The seizures included 782.580 kg of poppy husk near Namli Toll Plaza, 140.970 kg from a truck at Gangarar Toll Plaza and 110 grams of mephedrone from a motorcycle in Mandsaur district.