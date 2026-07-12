Indore Assistant Postmaster Murdered By Husband; Children Find Body After School |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old assistant postmaster was allegedly murdered by her husband, who stabbed her multiple times in the neck, face and chest.

The incident occurred at the Dak Kunj Postal Colony under the Sanyogitaganj police station limits between 8 am and 9 am on Saturday, shortly after the couple's children had left for school.

According to police, the deceased, Urmila Saini, a native of Khandwa, died on the spot before medical assistance could reach her.

The suspect, identified as Akhilesh Saini, fled the scene after leaving his mobile phone at home. He was later captured on CCTV walking towards Agriculture College after meeting his daughter at school.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge KP Yadav said forensic experts had inspected the crime scene and the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination. Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding suspect.

Suspect met daughter at school covered in blood

In a chilling sequence of events, immediately after the crime around 9 am, the suspect went directly to his daughter's school.

The couple's daughter told police that her father had a cut on his finger and was bleeding.

When questioned, a panicked Akhilesh broke down in tears and claimed that he and her mother were urgently leaving for Bhopal.

He handed her the house keys, scooter keys, an ATM card and some valuables, instructing the children to go to their maternal aunt's house after school.

Assuming a grandparent in Bhopal had died because of her father's tears, the daughter did not suspect foul play.

TV volume blared to drown out screams

The murder came to light around 1 pm when the children returned home instead of going to their aunt's house.

They found the main door open and the television playing at an unusually high volume. Inside, they discovered their mother lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

They immediately alerted their maternal grandfather, who informed the police. Investigators believe the suspect turned up the TV volume to prevent neighbours from hearing the victim's screams.