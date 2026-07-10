Indore Bench High Court Directs Town And Country Planning To Decide Objections To Sattvaa Sector-B Layout | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Town and Country Planning (TNCP) Department to expeditiously decide objections to the layout sanction granted for the proposed "Sattvaa Sector-B" residential colony spread across 30 acres at Gram Badhiyakima in Bhicholi Hapsi tehsil.

Advocate Manav Beniwal, appearing for the petitioners, said the order was passed while hearing a writ petition filed by landowners challenging the validity of the TNCP approval on the ground of an ongoing title dispute.

According to the petition, the developer, M/s Superlative Devcon LLP, obtained TNCP, colony development and RERA approvals by suppressing the pendency of a civil suit concerning ownership of the land and by submitting false affidavits. The petitioners claimed they had repeatedly filed objections since April 2023, but the authorities had failed to decide them.

Meanwhile, the Colony Cell of the Indore Collectorate revoked the colony development permission on June 30, 2026, citing suppression of material facts relating to the pending civil litigation. Following the order, the petitioners urged the TNCP Department and RERA to revoke their respective approvals as well.

Beniwal said the High Court, taking note of the Colony Cell's revocation order, directed the TNCP Department to expeditiously decide the petitioners' objections seeking cancellation of the TNCP sanction.