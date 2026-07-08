Indore Vegetable Prices Soar: Garlic Up 30%, Onion Prices Jump 58% In Five Weeks | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vegetable prices in Indore have risen sharply over the past five weeks, with several kitchen staples becoming costlier in both wholesale (mandi) and retail markets.

A comparison of mandi prices recorded on May 30, June 12 and July 8 shows most vegetables registering steady increases due to fluctuating arrivals, monsoon-related supply disruptions and higher transportation costs.

Garlic recorded one of the sharpest increases, rising from Rs 112 per kg on May 30 to Rs 145 per kg on July 8, a jump of nearly 30%.

Big onions surged nearly 58%, with wholesale prices climbing from Rs 19 to Rs 30 per kg during the period, while small onions rose from Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg.

Potato prices increased steadily from Rs 18 to Rs 25 per kg. Tomatoes, however, followed a different trend, rising to Rs 35 per kg in June before easing to Rs 22 per kg in July as arrivals improved.

Traders attributed the rise to intermittent rainfall, uneven arrivals from producing regions and higher logistics costs, adding that prices are likely to stabilise once monsoon arrivals improve across major vegetable-growing belts.