Khar Police Drug Planting Case: No Arrests, No Chargesheet Nearly Two Years After CCTV Evidence Emerges | Screengrab from X video/ @journofaizan

Mumbai: Nearly two years after four Khar police personnel, including an assistant police inspector, were allegedly caught on CCTV planting drugs in an innocent man’s pocket, the victim continues to await justice, with no arrests or chargesheet filed.

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The incident occurred on August 30, 2024, at a livestock farm in Kalina, Santacruz East, under Vakola police jurisdiction. API Vishwanath Omble and constables Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble and Yogendra Shinde, alias “Dabang Shinde”, allegedly arrived in plain clothes and planted 20 grams of mephedrone in the pocket of Dylan Estbeiro, 31, during a staged search.

The farm belonged to Shahbaz Khan, where Estbeiro was working. After the CCTV footage went viral, the four personnel were suspended. They were reinstated in December 2025 and posted to the Armed Police Headquarters at Naigaon, Dadar East.

Vakola police registered an FIR six months after the incident following a Human Rights Commission order. Senior police inspector Navnath Ghuge and Crime Police Inspector Vaibhav Swami said they had recently taken charge and would examine the case. The commission’s next hearing is on August 10.

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Advocate Hitendra Gandhi said the probe lacked independence as the investigators were colleagues of the accused officers. “Compensation cannot replace prosecution and punishment. Planting drugs in an innocent person’s pocket is a calculated and heinous crime. The delay creates the frightening impression that lawenforcement officers enjoy protection,” he said, adding that Estbeiro could approach the High Court through a writ petition.

''I am still waiting for justice and continue to live in fear,” Estbeiro said. He alleged that one officer threatened him after suspension, while police later attempted to push for a settlement. He also questioned why provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act had not been invoked against the accused officers.