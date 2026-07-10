Mumbai Crime Branch Conducts Raids At 13 Locations In Drug Investigation | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch's 10 teams has launched simultaneous raids at 13 locations across the city as part of its ongoing investigation into a major drug manufacturing racket.

According to Sources, The searches are being carried out in Agripada, Bandra, two locations in Colaba, Powai, Ghatkopar, and several other parts of Mumbai. Around 10 teams of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch have been deployed for the coordinated operation.

The raids are linked to the May 2026 bust of an illegal mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit operating from a residential flat in Agripada by the Kandivali Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell. During that operation, police seized MD drugs worth approximately ₹50.74 crore, along with weapons and equipment used for manufacturing narcotics.

According to Crime Branch officials, the chemical 2-Bromo-4,5-Methylenedioxyphenyl, a key precursor used in the manufacture of MD, had allegedly been procured through online orders. Investigators found that the accused had sourced drug-manufacturing chemicals through 11 different companies.

However, when Crime Branch teams visited the addresses provided by the accused, they discovered that the companies did not exist at those locations. The addresses were found to be fake, prompting investigators to question local residents and gather further information about the bogus firms allegedly used to procure the chemicals. The raids and investigation are ongoing, and officials are probing the supply chain and the network involved in sourcing precursor chemicals for the illegal manufacture of narcotics.

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