Mumbai Murder Mystery: Malabar Hill Police Crack Nepean Sea Road Killing, Tenant Held For Alleged Robbery-Murder

Malabar Hill Police arrested the victim's tenant after investigating the alleged robbery-cum-murder of Jyoti Prakash Pawar on Nepean Sea Road | File Photo

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The brutal murder of 55-year-old Jyoti Prakash Pawar in the high-security Nepean Sea Road area of Malabar Hill, South Mumbai, initially left investigators with virtually no clues.

There was no incriminating CCTV footage, no eyewitnesses, and no apparent motive or personal enmity. However, what ultimately cracked the case was something as subtle as a bead of sweat on a suspect's forehead during interrogation.

Following the death of her husband, Jyoti Pawar had been living alone in Simla Nagar on Nepean Sea Road. She earned her livelihood by working as a domestic help. When she failed to report for work on Friday and did not respond to repeated phone calls, her employer informed her daughter, Ekta, who lives in Dahisar.

On Saturday afternoon, Ekta reached her mother's residence and found the house locked from outside. However, her mother's slippers were lying outside the door, raising her suspicion. After breaking open the lock, she discovered her mother's body inside the house. Malabar Hill Police rushed to the spot, and the post-mortem examination confirmed that she had been strangled to death.

Investigation Explores Multiple Angles

As gold ornaments were found missing from the house, investigators initially suspected robbery. Simultaneously, they explored whether anyone could have benefited from Pawar's death.

Police examined every possible angle, including property disputes, family conflicts, acquaintances and recent altercations. A man who had reportedly argued with the victim three days before the incident was also detained and questioned, but no evidence linked him to the crime.

Police scrutinised CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas but found no trace of the killer. With no eyewitnesses or forensic breakthrough, the investigation reached a dead end.

During the probe, police learnt that 23-year-old Mohammad Kaif Sheikh was living as a tenant on an upper floor of the same building. He told investigators that he had gone for car-cleaning work early in the morning, returned home for a bath, and later left for work. His version initially appeared consistent with the preliminary investigation, leading police to almost rule him out as a suspect.

Interrogation Leads To Breakthrough

As investigators continued questioning other suspects, their attention returned to Sheikh. During a fresh round of interrogation, he suddenly became visibly nervous, and beads of sweat appeared on his forehead. Experienced officers noticed the change in his body language and decided to question him further. As the interrogation intensified, Sheikh eventually confessed to the crime.

According to police, Sheikh had suffered heavy financial losses in the stock market. He knew that Jyoti Pawar regularly wore a thick gold chain and allegedly planned to snatch it.

At around 6 am on the day of the incident, he knocked on her door. As soon as she opened it, he attempted to snatch her gold chain. However, Pawar resisted strongly.

Fearing that he had been recognised and would be caught, Sheikh allegedly pushed Pawar inside the house, shut the door, and strangled her to death. He then fled with her gold chain, bangles and other jewellery from the house. Before leaving, he locked the house from outside, returned to his room, took a bath, and later went to work as if nothing had happened. Police investigations also revealed that he sold the victim's mobile phone for just Rs 3,500 while on his way.

Police Team Solves Case

The investigation began without any CCTV evidence, eyewitnesses or significant forensic clues. By systematically verifying every lead, questioning multiple suspects and closely observing behavioural changes during interrogation, the police ultimately solved the case.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha R. by a team led by Senior Police Inspector Bhaskar Gorve, Police Inspectors Digambar Bidve and Abdul Kadar Malik, Assistant Police Inspectors Dattatraya Mohite and Ranjit Chavan, Police Sub-Inspectors Indrajit Mohite, Vikas Bendbhar, Raghunath Gaikwad, Akshay Chougule and other members of the Malabar Hill Police team.

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Despite the absence of concrete evidence at the outset, investigators successfully unravelled the high-profile murder in one of Mumbai's most secure neighbourhoods through patience, meticulous investigation and keen observation.

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