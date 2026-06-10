Navi Mumbai Murder Mystery Solved: 27-Year-Old Thane Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Woman, Burning Body Near Panvel To Destroy Evidence

Panvel police arrested a Thane-based man accused of murdering a woman and setting her body on fire near Chinchavali to conceal the crime | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 9: Nearly two months after a charred body of an unidentified woman was found in a forested area near Chinchavali in Panvel, police have solved the murder case and arrested a 27-year-old man from Thane district who allegedly killed the woman and set her body on fire to conceal the crime.

The accused, identified as Karan Namdev Patil (27), a brick supplier from Shilphata, was arrested on June 8. The victim was identified as Anita Devi Bhagwan Rajbhar (30), a resident of Thane district, who had been reported missing by her brother at Shil-Daighar Police Station.

Victim’s background

According to police, Rajbhar was married and had three children but was living separately from her husband and staying with her parents and brother at the time of her disappearance. Police said Patil and Rajbhar were in a relationship, and the woman had allegedly been pressuring him to marry her.

"During the investigation, we found that the deceased was living separately from her husband and staying with her parents and brother. Her brother had lodged the missing complaint after she went missing," Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge of Panvel Taluka Police Station said.

Alleged motive and crime

Police said Patil allegedly murdered Rajbhar to free himself from the relationship. He is accused of killing her with an iron rod before burning her body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The case came to light on April 11 when a completely burnt body was discovered in bushes on forest department land known as Rajmati along the Panvel-Dhundre Road near Chinchavali village. With the body charred beyond recognition, police initially had no clues regarding the victim's identity.

Police investigation and identification process

A murder case was registered under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and multiple teams were formed to investigate the crime.

Police circulated details of the victim's jewellery and other identifying features through the CID network across Maharashtra, examined CCTV footage from the area and verified missing persons reports matching the victim's description.

The breakthrough came when investigators matched the victim's ring, thread bracelet, nose and ear ornaments, and physical features with those of Rajbhar, who had been reported missing from Thane district. Further scrutiny of her mobile phone records revealed that she had been in frequent contact with Patil.

Suspect tracing and arrest

When summoned for questioning, Patil failed to appear and subsequently switched off his mobile phone, raising further suspicion. Police then traced him through technical surveillance and took him into custody.

During interrogation, Patil allegedly confessed to the crime. According to police, on April 6 he took Rajbhar in his Honda City car to a secluded location, where he struck her on the head with an iron rod, killing her.

He then transported the body to the Chinchavali area in Panvel, siphoned petrol from the vehicle, poured it over the body and set it ablaze before fleeing.

Evidence and technical analysis

"The victim's identification through her jewellery and physical features, coupled with technical analysis of mobile phone records, played a crucial role in solving the case," Ghadge said.

Patil was arrested on June 8 and remanded to police custody until June 12. Further investigation is underway.

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Police team involved

The case was cracked by a team led by Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge and Police Inspector Anand Kamble, along with Sub-Inspectors Deepak Shelke, Harshal Rajput and Abhijit Vharamble, and police personnel Sunil Kudale, Akash Bhagat and Shivaji Babar.

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