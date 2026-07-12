FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers ₹6,000-Crore MTNL Copper Cable Theft Racket

In a worrying trend across Mumbai, organized gangs have been deploying sophisticated methods to steal underground copper cables belonging to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), causing losses worth hundreds of crores of rupees. | AI

The Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered an organised syndicate that allegedly targeted Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited's (MTNL) underground copper cable network, estimated to be worth nearly ₹6,000 crore across Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar.

Investigators believe the thefts continued undetected for several years, exploiting inactive landline infrastructure as fixed-line usage declined with the widespread adoption of mobile phones.

Inactive Landline Network Became Easy Target

According to investigators, thousands of MTNL telephone lines had become inactive, significantly reducing the chances of missing cables being detected through service complaints or routine inspections.

Police believe the syndicate took advantage of this lack of monitoring, systematically stealing underground copper cables from multiple locations over an extended period.

Crime Branch Busts Racket, Seven Arrested

The racket came to light on June 30, when the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested four alleged gang members and seized stolen copper cables, machinery and other equipment collectively valued at over ₹1 crore.

Interrogation of the accused led investigators to MTNL's internal network and uncovered the alleged involvement of Vinod Yadav, an MTNL employee with detailed knowledge of the utility's underground infrastructure in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Subsequent investigations led to three more arrests, taking the total number of accused in the case to seven.

MTNL Employee Allegedly Helped Identify Vulnerable Cable Routes

Police alleged that Yadav exploited his access to underground cable routes, chambers and network layouts to assist the syndicate in identifying vulnerable stretches for theft.

According to investigators, he had extensive knowledge of MTNL's network covering Virar, Vasai, Bhayandar, Bandra and Dadar, and allegedly helped the gang target underground cables in Goregaon, Samata Nagar, Kandivali, Mira Road and Borivali.

Investigators claim he earned lakhs of rupees by facilitating the operation.

Police Search for Two More Suspects

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-I) Navnath Dhawale said the investigation is ongoing, with police searching for two more accused believed to be part of the organised theft racket.

The three latest accused have been identified as Vinod Yadav, Manoj Gupta and Sahil Kalekar. Gupta and Kalekar were arrested from Sakinaka, and their interrogation allegedly led police to Yadav, who was posted at the Kandivali Telephone Exchange.

Financial Loss Under Assessment

Police are now assessing the total quantity of copper cables stolen and the financial losses suffered by MTNL.

Investigators suspect that cables worth several crores of rupees may already have been stolen and are examining whether other MTNL employees or external associates were involved in facilitating the thefts over the years.