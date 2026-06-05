Nashik: Inter-District Gang Busted In BSNL Cable Theft Case; Assets Worth ₹1.05 Crore Seized |

Nashik: The Nashik Road Police have busted an inter-district gang that targeted government property for theft. The gang had stolen BSNL's underground cables. Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case and seized assets worth ₹1.05 crore. The seized items include a JCB machine, a cargo tempo, and the stolen cables.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishor Kale stated during a press conference that BSNL's underground cables were stolen from the Bitco Chowk area between 8:00 PM on May 30 and 10:00 AM on May 31. The thieves lifted concrete slabs and used machinery to pull out the cables, causing a loss of approximately ₹35 lakh. BSNL official Balasaheb Kotkar had lodged a complaint at the Nashik Road Police Station.

On the night of June 1, Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Suryavanshi and the crime detection squad were patrolling the area between Bitco Chowk and Lam Road. They noticed a cargo tempo moving at a suspicious speed. Upon intercepting the tempo, they observed oil leaking from the rear. Suspecting the leak might be related to the cable-cutting activity, the police inspected the vehicle and discovered pieces of BSNL cables inside.

During rigorous interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. It was revealed that a JCB machine had been used to carry out the theft. Four accused—Wahab Nawaz (35, Bhandup), Suresh Vairal (37, Bhandup), Basantlal Yadav (38, Chembur), and Kamleshkumar Ravidas (26, Bihar) have been arrested in this case and remanded to police custody by the court.

A case has been registered at the Nashik Road Police Station against these four accused as well as other suspects. The police are currently investigating the source of the SIM cards and identifying other potential accomplices in Nashik and other districts. They are also examining the possibility that the gang operates an interstate network.

This operation has enabled the police to successfully prevent the theft of government property. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishor Kale credited the success of the operation to Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Suryavanshi and his team.