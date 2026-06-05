Nashik: Rusted Pistol Found During Nandini River Cleanup Drive In Presence Of Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident occurred during a cleanup drive for the Nandini River, which flows through the Untwadi area. A rusted pistol was discovered at the bottom of the river. The incident, which took place while State Minister Girish Mahajan was present at the site, has caused a stir in the locality.

While work was underway to remove silt, plastic, and other debris from the Nandini River, a heavy metal object was spotted at the riverbed. Initially thought to be an old piece of iron, closer inspection revealed it to be a rusted pistol. The discovery astonished the officials, activists, and citizens present, creating a brief atmosphere of confusion.

Local police were summoned immediately upon learning of the incident. They rushed to the scene, took possession of the pistol, and seized it after completing the necessary documentation (panchnama). Preliminary information suggests the pistol is old and had been lying in the river for a considerable time. However, it remains unclear whether the weapon was legally licensed or illegal. The police are also investigating whether the pistol had been used in the commission of any crime.

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Police stated that an investigation is underway to trace the history of the weapon. Efforts are being made to determine its owner, when it was discarded in the river, and whether it is linked to any criminal activity. If necessary, the pistol will be sent for forensic analysis.

The discovery of such a lethal weapon during a public cleanup drive attended by Minister Girish Mahajan has sparked widespread discussion across Nashik city. All eyes are now on the police investigation to see if the mystery behind the pistol will be unraveled.