Nashik: Citizens Join Hands To Clean Nandini River On World Environment Day | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5), a large-scale cleanliness drive was conducted along the Nandini River under the Unnat Nashik Abhiyan, an initiative envisioned by the state's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan as part of the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from government departments, civic authorities, and local citizens.



The river-cleaning drive was carried out at ten locations across Nashik city. The Education Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation also actively participated in the initiative. Under the guidance of Administrative Officer Dr Mita Chaudhari, officials, employees, and teachers from various schools joined hands in a cleanliness campaign along the riverbank near City Centre Mall.



Several educators and staff members, including Mayor Himgauri Adake, Dy Mayor Vilas Shinde, several corporators, social workers, Anandvalli School Headmistress Anita Jadhav, Kunda Bachhav, Vaishali Bhamare, Suresh Kandbahale, Rajesh Dabhade, Yashwant Jadhav, Satish Bachhav, Changdev Somase, Madhukar Awari, Sharad Rumale, Nitin Waje, Nitin Choudhari, Sudam Dhongade, Praveen Roundal, Deepak Tilay, Manisha Bahule and other participants, contributed through voluntary labour to make the campaign successful.



Citizens responded enthusiastically to the initiative aimed at restoring the Nandini River, which has suffered from pollution for many years. Organisers emphasised that river conservation is not merely about removing waste but also about preserving ecological balance, natural beauty, and the river’s long-term sustainability.



The campaign served as a strong message of environmental awareness and collective responsibility. It is being viewed as a significant step toward the rejuvenation of the Nandini River and the creation of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Nas