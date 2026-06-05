Nashik: Five-Hour SIT Interrogation Of MIM Corporator Mateen Patel In TCS Employee Exploitation Case Probe | Facebook

Nashik: MIM Corporator Mateen Patel underwent a five-hour interrogation, his third at the Nashik Police Commissionerate on Thursday (March 4). He is accused of harbouring Nida Ejaz Khan, the prime suspect in a case involving the forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation of a young woman employed by TCS in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Patel's legal troubles mounted after the inquiry revealed that he had personally handed over the keys to his house to Nida Khan.

The interrogation was conducted under the guidance of Sandeep Mitke, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) and head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Police questioned Patel extensively on crucial matters, such as how he met Nida Khan and who introduced them. It is understood that Patel disclosed significant information under police pressure. The questioning continued late into the night.

Investigation into Viral Video

Amidst the ongoing SIT inquiry, an objectionable video featuring Mateen Patel has gone viral on social media. The video shows him engaging in an obscene act with a woman during a video call. The Nashik Police and the Cyber Cell are investigating from various angles to determine if there is any link between this viral video and the sexual exploitation and conversion case.

Importance of Voice Samples

To strengthen the technical evidence in this complex case, the police collected Mateen Patel's voice samples on Monday (March 1). Preliminary investigations revealed that Patel had contacted Hanif, a landlord in Sambhajinagar, to arrange shelter for Nida Khan. The police have already seized the mobile phone, which is a key piece of evidence in the crime. The voice samples collected have been sent to a forensic laboratory, and the report will clarify Mateen Patel's involvement in the crime.

The investigation into the case is proceeding rapidly, and police officials have assured that all the facts will soon be brought to light.