Nashik: 18,837 Birth Certificates Corrected In 18 Months; Kirit Somaiya Seeks Special Audit | Sourced

Nashik: The rising number of corrections made to birth certificates across the state has raised questions regarding the transparency of the birth and death registration system. BJP leader and former minister Kirit Somaiya has demanded a special audit of all such cases.

During his visit to Nashik, Somaiya reviewed the birth and death registration process at the Municipal Corporation. Speaking to the media, he noted that approximately 87,000 birth certificates had been corrected in Mumbai over the past year. Meanwhile, within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, 18,837 birth certificates underwent various modifications over a period of one and a half years.

Somaiya demanded an independent inquiry into the entire process, citing the large-scale changes being made to names, surnames, castes, and other crucial details. It has been observed that in many instances, applications for corrections are filed years after the initial registration. He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the original registrations, submitted documents, and approval processes for all such cases.

Strengthen the CRS System

Kirit Somaiya stressed the need for the effective implementation of the ‘Civil Registration System’ (CRS) for birth and death registration in the state. Citing a case from Nandurbar district, he pointed out that a large number of birth certificates were issued despite the absence of old official records, calling for a deep probe into the matter.

Digital Verification Essential

Somaiya stated, "Strengthening the digital verification system would help prevent the issuance of fake certificates and unauthorised alterations." BJP City President Sunil Kedar, Group Leader Adv. Shyam Barode and other party office-bearers were present on the occasion. The rising number of birth certificate corrections within the Nashik Municipal Corporation has sparked intense discussion in administrative and political circles. All eyes are now on whether an inquiry into this matter will be conducted following Somaiya's demand.