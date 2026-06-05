Nashik: Ganesh Gite's Withdrawal Sparks Speculation Over Political Pressure And Internal BJP Rift | Sourced

Nashik: Political circles in Nashik are abuzz with speculation that BJP leader Ganesh Gite was compelled to withdraw from the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election due to pressure over his alleged involvement in the MHADA scam and scrutiny of his two-year tenure as chairman of the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee. While Gite's withdrawal has provided some relief to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the decision of his younger brother, Gokul Gite, to remain in the fray as an independent candidate continues to be a source of concern for the alliance.



Several dramatic developments unfolded over the past week. After the Nashik seat was allotted to Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement, the Gite brothers filed independent nominations. Claiming the support of nearly 400 voters, Ganesh Gite adopted a firm stance that he would contest the election under any circumstances, raising concerns for the official Shiv Sena candidate, Narendra Darade.



Subsequently, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant visited Nashik and attempted to persuade the Gite brothers to withdraw, but his efforts reportedly failed. Eventually, political observers claim that pressure was exerted by highlighting certain vulnerabilities in Ganesh Gite's political and legal background. These reportedly included his alleged role in the MHADA scam, questions surrounding the removal of his name from an FIR, and decisions taken during his tenure as Standing Committee chairman.



Sources suggest that files related to Gite's term in the municipal corporation were sought for review, particularly as the Urban Development Department is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This has fueled speculation that mounting pressure played a key role in his decision to withdraw.



Who Was Gite Targeting?

Ganesh Gite's remarks on the day of his withdrawal triggered fresh political debate. He claimed that certain elected representatives had caused him significant hardship and alleged that, despite securing bail in the MHADA case, some individuals had actively pursued petitions seeking its cancellation. He further stated that these actions motivated him to enter the election contest in the first place.

Political observers believe his comments were directed at legislators within his own party, raising the possibility of internal tensions within the BJP surfacing more openly in the coming days.



Gokul Gite Remains Firm

While Ganesh Gite stepped aside, his younger brother, Gokul Gite, refused to withdraw and has decided to remain in the race. Senior leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and minister Girish Mahajan, reportedly made efforts to persuade him, but he remained steadfast.



Given his strong relationships with corporators across party lines, political analysts believe Gokul Gite could still pose a significant challenge to Mahayuti candidate Narendra Darade, ensuring that the contest remains politically sensitive until the final results are declared.