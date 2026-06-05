Nashik: Fake Everest Mutton Masala Worth ₹3.06 Lakh Seized In Lasalgaon; One Booked Under Copyright Act | Sourced

Nashik: Lasalgaon Police have seized counterfeit Everest Mutton Masala worth approximately ₹3.06 lakh and registered a case under the Copyright Act against a Nashik resident. The accused has been identified as Atul Rajendra Sonje (42).



According to the complaint filed by Kiran Ramesh Shinde, Area Sales Officer of Everest Foods Company, distributor Nilesh Chhajed had alerted the company about the possible sale of fake Everest Mutton Masala in the Lasalgaon area. Acting on this information, the company's authorised representatives, along with Lasalgaon Police, laid a trap.



During the operation, police intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Eeco (MH-15 JH-2641) near Sharma Mill on Chandwad Road. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 20 packets containing 1,200 pouches of Everest Mutton Masala.

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Upon inspection, company officials found that the packets lacked the company's registered hologram and displayed discrepancies in printing and packaging design, confirming them as counterfeit products.



Police seized the fake spice stock valued at around ₹6,000 along with the Eeco vehicle worth approximately ₹3 lakh, taking the total value of the seized property to ₹3.06 lakh. Sample pouches have been sealed and preserved for further examination.



A case has been registered against Atul Sonje under Sections 51, 63 and 64 of the Copyright Act, and further investigation is being carried out by Lasalgaon Police.