Nashik: Senior Officials Travel By MSRTC Bus To Review Simhastha Kumbh Preparations | Sourced

Nashik: To accelerate preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a joint team of district and police administration conducted an on-site inspection on Wednesday to review road infrastructure, traffic management, parking facilities, and pilgrim holding areas in the Trimbakeshwar and Nashik region.



The inspection was led by Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dr D. S. Swami, Executive Engineer Navnath Sonawane, and MSRTC Divisional Transport Officer Kiran Bhosale.



In a symbolic move supporting the government's fuel conservation initiative, all senior officials chose to travel together in an MSRTC bus instead of using separate official vehicles. The collective journey not only saved fuel and time but also enabled officials to assess road width, sharp turns, gradients, and height restrictions from the perspective of shuttle bus operations planned during the Kumbh Mela.



Sector-1 Planning Under Review

For effective crowd and security management, the Nashik Rural Police have divided the Kumbh Mela area into three sectors. Wednesday's inspection focused on Sector-1, which includes Ghoti and the southern stretch of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar route. The tour commenced at 6 a.m. near Ghoti railway station and concluded around 10:15 a.m. near the entrance of a private university on the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road.



Airport-Style Holding Areas Planned

To regulate pilgrim movement and avoid traffic congestion, dedicated holding areas will be developed beneath the Samruddhi Expressway and in the Ghoti–Trimbakeshwar region. These zones will function on the lines of airport-style controlled movement systems and will be equipped with toilets, drinking water, electricity, public announcement systems, EV charging stations, internal roads, parking facilities, and other essential amenities.



Shuttle Bus Services and Traffic Reforms

Dedicated shuttle bus services will operate between major parking zones and pilgrimage destinations. Discussions were also held regarding temporary bus depots, maintenance centres, and rest facilities for drivers. Decisions concerning road widening, repairs, and removal of encroachments were taken on the spot.



Authorities also plan to redesign major junctions, strengthen internal roads, and introduce one-way traffic systems to ensure smooth vehicle movement. The administration is additionally considering valet parking services and creating employment opportunities for members of the transgender community.



Focus on Social Inclusion

The administration emphasised that social inclusivity will be a key component of Simhastha Kumbh planning. Various initiatives are being explored to integrate all sections of society into the event's operations, with particular attention to employment opportunities for transgender individuals.



Detailed Plan to be Submitted to Kumbh Authority

Based on the inspection, Nashik Rural Police, the Public Works Department, and other concerned agencies are preparing a comprehensive master plan for Sector-1. The plan will include provisions for fire safety, healthcare, water supply, electricity, sanitation, and other essential services.



Following a district-level review meeting, the final proposal along with funding requirements will be submitted to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority for approval. Planning for Sectors 2 and 3 will commence thereafter.