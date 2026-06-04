Nashik: FDA Seizes Suspected And Illegal Food Stock Worth ₹15.89 Lakh In Week-Long Crackdown |

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nashik Division, has launched a special campaign to ensure that citizens have access to pure, authentic, and nutritious food products. Under this campaign, during the seven-day period from May 28 to June 3, 2026, the division seized a stock of suspicious and illegal food products valued at ₹15,89,533.

This operation was carried out under the directives of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Shrikant Karkale. Teams comprising Food Safety Officers Amit Raskar, Sanket Yelmam, Govinda Gaikwad, Vaibhav Gade, S.D. Mahajan, Rutuja Navale, Akshay Khedkar, Sandeep Torne, Pratik Bhad, Sonal Padale, Chetan Pardeshi, Suhas Mandlik, Akshay Gadekar, and Umesh Suryavanshi conducted raids at various locations.

Key Raids and Seizures

- May 29: At 'Krishna Ice Cream' in Madsangvi, it was discovered that ice cream was being manufactured under unhygienic conditions. Samples of the 'Frozen Dessert' were collected, and a stock worth ₹8,000 was seized.

- May 29: At 'Maharashtra Chikki' in Kundewadi (Niphad Taluka), production was found to be underway without a valid license. 71.250 kg of 'Peanut Chikki' (valued at ₹15,200) was seized.

- May 29: In Chandwad, refined soybean oil was found being sold in loose form. 148.4 kg of oil (valued at ₹22,260) was seized.

- May 29: In Igatpuri, a stock of food products banned by the Government of Maharashtra was found kept for sale; consequently, stock worth ₹5,620 was seized. A case regarding this incident has been registered at the Igatpuri Police Station. - May 30: At Binnar Dairy in Sinnar, 'Khoya' (solidified milk solids) was found being sold under unhygienic conditions. 26 kg of Khoya (valued at ₹7,480) was seized.

- June 3: In Peth (Peth Taluka), stocks of 'Sting' and 'Monster' energy drinks, valued at ₹20,880, were seized.

- June 3: In Panchavati, a vehicle transporting banned food products was seized (valued at ₹4,26,584).

- June 3: On Peth Road, Panchavati, another vehicle transporting banned food products was seized (valued at ₹3,75,640).

- June 3: In Malegaon, milk samples were collected, and a stock of 58 litres of milk was destroyed.

Appeal by the Administration

D. G. Tamboli, Joint Commissioner (Food) of the Food and Drug Administration, stated: “A constant vigil is being maintained over those involved in food adulteration and illegal business practices. Various teams are active across the district. We appeal to the citizens that, should they encounter any adulterated or suspicious food products, they should immediately contact our toll-free number: 1800222365.”

This campaign has created a perception that food safety standards are being significantly strengthened within the Nashik district.