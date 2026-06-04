Nashik: Ganesh Gite Withdraws After Mahajan's Intervention, Gokul Gite Emerges As New Headache For Mahayuti | Sourced

Nashik: BJP leader Ganesh Gite, who was preparing to rebel in the Legislative Council Local Authorities Constituency election, has finally agreed to withdraw his candidature. Speaking to the media, Gite said he decided to step back after persuasion by Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan. Claiming that the party leadership had assured him of a suitable role in the future, Gite had filed his nomination as an independent candidate last Saturday. However, following a meeting with Mahajan in Mumbai on Wednesday, he changed his stance, bringing relief to the Mahayuti alliance.



The decision is said to have come after marathon meetings and discussions held in Mumbai over the past several hours. Gite's earlier rebellious stand had raised concerns that it could complicate the prospects of Mahayuti's official candidate, Narendra Darade. Senior Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant had rushed to Nashik in an attempt to convince Gite and other rebels, but reportedly failed to receive the desired response. As the dispute reached the state leadership in Mumbai, Mahajan personally intervened.



On Wednesday, Mahajan, Nilesh Bora and Ganesh Gite held extensive discussions in Mumbai. Sources indicate that Mahajan assured Gite of appropriate political rehabilitation in the future, following which he agreed to withdraw. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Gorakh Bodke and Vishnupant Mhaisdhune have also withdrawn from the contest.



Will Gokul Gite Upset Mahayuti's Calculations?

Although Ganesh Gite has stepped aside, a fresh twist has emerged as his younger brother, Gokul Gite, has refused to withdraw from the race. Gokul Gite has been actively engaging with local body voters for several months and has made extensive preparations for the election. He has maintained that he will not withdraw under any circumstances.



His continued presence in the contest has sparked concerns that Mahayuti's vote bank could be divided. Adding to the suspense, Gokul Gite is currently reported to be "not reachable," further fueling political speculation ahead of the election.