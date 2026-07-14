NESCO Drug Death Case: Chargesheet Says 4,000 Ecstasy Pills Were Smuggled From Germany In Parcels Declared As Dresses

The NESCO drug case chargesheet alleges that MDMA pills were smuggled into Mumbai concealed inside parcels declared as dresses | File Photo

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: The investigation into the NESCO drug case has revealed that two consignments of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills allegedly arrived in India from Germany, concealed in parcels declared as dresses.

Drug Consignments Allegedly Smuggled

According to the chargesheet filed by the Vanrai Police last week before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali, the parcels were allegedly dispatched by German national Laxmi Prasad Loknathan under the guise of shipping dresses, with "Sweetheart Midi Dress" mentioned on the bills.

The first parcel reached India on February 2 and was sent to an address in Ulhasnagar via Dubai. The police claimed that nearly 3,000 MDMA pills were concealed inside a dress.

A second parcel containing around 1,000 pills allegedly arrived in March 2026 through Delhi before reaching Mumbai. Police said a total of 4,000 Ecstasy pills were smuggled through the two consignments, both transported by an American courier company.

The parcels were allegedly received by Dipesh Hemwani in Ulhasnagar and later handed over to accused Ayush Sahitya.

Wanted Accused Visited Mumbai

The chargesheet further states that wanted accused Loknathan visited Mumbai and stayed at a five-star hotel from April 1 to April 3. His hotel expenses were allegedly paid by accused Mahesh Khemlani.

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During the investigation, the police recorded eyewitness Shital Salavi's statement before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri under the relevant provisions of law.

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