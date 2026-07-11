NESCO Drug Death Case: 3,500-Page Chargesheet Reveals Germany-Linked MDMA Syndicate & Student Network | File Photo

Mumbai: A more than 3,500-page chargesheet filed by Vanrai police in the NESCO drug case has revealed an alleged Germany-linked organised network that procured and distributed MDMA, or Ecstasy, pills at a techno music concert where two persons died on April 11.

The chargesheet, filed on July 9 against 12 accused before a metropolitan magistrate court in Borivali, states that the pills reached Mumbai from Germany. Laxmiprasad Loknathan, a Germany-based friend of Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, allegedly sent thousands of pills twice by parcel to Ayush Sahitya. Police have declared Loknathan wanted and issued a Look Out Circular.

Investigators alleged that event organisers allowed drug peddlers to enter the venue and sell pills by maintaining inadequate security. Bouncers at Hall No. 5 allegedly spotted people selling and consuming drugs and informed the organisers, who allegedly acted in connivance.

Advocate Surendra Landge and Azad Gupta, who had earlier represented several accused, said they are yet to receive a copy of the chargesheet.

The chargesheet also alleges that college students were used to build a network. Pratik Pandey and Raunak Khandelwal allegedly formed a WhatsApp group of 20- 25 students and promoted Ecstasy to “enhance the experience” at the concert.

Students allegedly transferred money to Pandey, who placed orders through Anand Patel. The drugs were sourced through Sahitya, passed to Vineet Gerelani, collected by another associate and delivered to Pandey and Khandelwal before the event.

Police have also arrested Nitesh Khemlani, 43, the 14th accused and Mahesh Khemlani’s brother. He was remanded in police custody until July 13, while Deepak Hemwani, 25, the 13th accused, was sent to judicial custody. The chargesheet lists 109 witnesses, including classmates of the deceased.