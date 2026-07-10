'Not Even Touched Drugs Since 5 Years, Being Framed Because I Am Jitu Patwari's Brother,' Nana Patwari On Drug Case Custody | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after being taken into police custody for questioning in a drug-related case, Nana Patwari, brother of Jitu Patwari, claimed that he was targeted because of his family's connection with the opposition party.
Speaking after his release, Nana Patwari said police picked him up near the Sunshine Gate-Bijalpur intersection at around 9.30 pm or 10 pm. He said officers made him sit in a vehicle and drove him around different parts of the city for several hours without telling him why he had been detained.
"I kept asking them what the case was about, but they gave me no information," he said.
He admitted that he used drugs four to five years ago but said he has not touched drugs since then. He also said that he no longer drinks alcohol.
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Nana Patwari claimed that his only "fault" was being Jitu Patwari's brother. "That is why I was targeted," he said.
He also said police told him not to leave Indore and informed him that he could be called again for questioning at any time.
Responding to the allegations against him, Nana Patwari admitted that he had used drugs three to four years ago but said he had quit long ago.
"I made a mistake in the past. For the last two or three years, I have not touched drugs. I don't even drink alcohol now," he said.
Police have not yet responded to Nana Patwari's claims. The investigation in the case is ongoing.
Patwari Hits Out At CM
However, taking to X, Jitu Patwari alleged that Indore Police took his brother into custody without prior notice as an act of political revenge.
He claimed the BJP government was misusing the law to silence critics and target his family, adding that they would neither fear nor bow to such pressure and would continue their political fight.