'Not Even Touched Drugs Since 5 Years, Being Framed Because I Am Jitu Patwari's Brother,' Nana Patwari On Drug Case Custody | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after being taken into police custody for questioning in a drug-related case, Nana Patwari, brother of Jitu Patwari, claimed that he was targeted because of his family's connection with the opposition party.

Speaking after his release, Nana Patwari said police picked him up near the Sunshine Gate-Bijalpur intersection at around 9.30 pm or 10 pm. He said officers made him sit in a vehicle and drove him around different parts of the city for several hours without telling him why he had been detained.

"I kept asking them what the case was about, but they gave me no information," he said.

He admitted that he used drugs four to five years ago but said he has not touched drugs since then. He also said that he no longer drinks alcohol.

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#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Speaking after his release and police questioning in a drug case, Nana Patwari, brother of PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, says, “…They picked me up near the Sunshine Gate/Bijalpur intersection around 9.30 or 10.00 PM. They put me in the car and drove me… pic.twitter.com/Ys2YuC0y5y — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 10, 2026

Nana Patwari claimed that his only "fault" was being Jitu Patwari's brother. "That is why I was targeted," he said.

He also said police told him not to leave Indore and informed him that he could be called again for questioning at any time.

Responding to the allegations against him, Nana Patwari admitted that he had used drugs three to four years ago but said he had quit long ago.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On being detained for questioning in connection with a drug case, Kulbhushan alias Nana Patwari, brother of State Congress President Jitu Patwari, says, "He belongs to our Assembly constituency. Many people are trying to link me to the matter, but these… pic.twitter.com/QFmuBC7tK1 — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2026

"I made a mistake in the past. For the last two or three years, I have not touched drugs. I don't even drink alcohol now," he said.

Police have not yet responded to Nana Patwari's claims. The investigation in the case is ongoing.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Advocate Jay Hardia, lawyer of Nana Patwari, says, "The police stated that he (Nana Patwari) is in their custody and has been taken somewhere. I will only be able to say what the allegations against him are after he is brought back. The police… pic.twitter.com/G6dHjvlgKw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 9, 2026

Patwari Hits Out At CM

However, taking to X, Jitu Patwari alleged that Indore Police took his brother into custody without prior notice as an act of political revenge.

#WATCH | Indore, MP: On his brother Nana Patwari's case, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari says, "... My brother has no connection with this case. This is not happening for the first time. I am served a notice to appear on 15 July, the day of my cycle… pic.twitter.com/bHNZoqNVr5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 10, 2026

He claimed the BJP government was misusing the law to silence critics and target his family, adding that they would neither fear nor bow to such pressure and would continue their political fight.