NDPS CASE: Jitu Patwari's Brother Picked Up For Questioning Related To Brown Sugar In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have picked up Nana Patwari, also known as Kulbhushan Patwari, the younger brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, along with Manak (Manav) Gangwani for questioning after their names allegedly surfaced during the interrogation of two men arrested with brown sugar in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

DCP (Zone-1) Narendra Rawat said the action followed the arrest of alleged drug suppliers Irfan Khan alias Golu Chandauri and Sanjay Kaushal alias Ronnie Bhai in the Rajendra Nagar area. Police seized 10.8 grams of brown sugar and a black SUV from their possession and registered a case under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act.

During questioning, the two accused allegedly told police they were on their way to deliver the drugs to Nana Patwari and Manak Gangwani. Based on their statements, police picked up both men for questioning. Officials said the investigation is underway and legal action will be taken against anyone found to be connected to the alleged drug network.

DCP Rawat said Nana Patwari has a criminal record and has been named in nine criminal cases in the city. He added that further investigation is underway to ascertain his role, if any, in the present case.

Reacting to the police action, Jitu Patwari claimed on social media that his younger brother was taken into custody without prior notice. He alleged that the BJP government was using the police to target political opponents and silence those who speak against it.

Patwari said he had anticipated such action against him and his family because of political differences and asserted that they would neither be intimidated nor back down. Other Congress leaders also criticised the police action.