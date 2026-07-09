Rewa–Indore Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Bursts Near Indore, Passengers Rescued | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bus travelling from Rewa to Indore caught fire on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning after one of its tyres burst near Shipra police station in Indore. The incident took place at around 11 am. All passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the bus parked on the roadside and completely engulfed in flames, and thick smoke coming out of it.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to police, the bus belonged to Jai Ambe Travels and was on its way to Indore when the tyre suddenly burst. The driver tried to control the bus, but due to friction after the tyre burst, fire broke out in the front part of the vehicle.

After getting the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The incident caused panic among passengers for a short time, but everyone was safely taken out before the flames spread.

Police later arranged another bus to take the passengers to Indore. Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

Police have started an investigation into the exact cause of the fire. Initial findings suggest that the fire started because of friction after the tyre burst.