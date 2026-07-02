Nesco Concert Drug Case: 13th Accused Arrested As Mumbai Police Prepare Chargesheet In MBA Students' Ecstasy Death Probe | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Vanrai police have arrested one more accused in connection with the Nesco concert drug case. The accused has been identified as Deepak Hemwani, 25. With his arrest, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 13. So far, three accused have been granted bail, while the remaining 9 are in judicial custody and one in police custody.

Read Also Drugs Hidden Inside Tractor Tyres Seized In Piplia Mandi





Police said Hemwani is a friend of the 12th accused, Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani. During questioning, Hemwani claimed that he had no involvement in the drug racket. He told investigators that Khemlani had merely asked him to keep a box with him, and he did so without knowing its contents. However, police said they have found financial transactions between Hemwani and Khemlani, which they are investigating.





Police said the chargesheet is likely to be filed within the next 10 days. While a few forensic reports have already been received, investigators are awaiting the remaining reports before filing the chargesheet.



The incident came to light after two MBA students allegedly died of an ecstasy overdose after attending the '999999999 Techno Concert' held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11. The deaths triggered a major investigation into the alleged supply and consumption of narcotic substances at the event.





During the investigation, the arrest of the alleged main supplier, Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, 44, revealed that he had allegedly procured drugs through a friend based in Europe. However, police have so far not established any links to an international drug trafficking network.



Of the 13 accused arrested in the Nesco concert drug case, three have secured bail so far. Event organiser Akash Samal was granted bail by a special NDPS court in Mumbai in May, while the Bombay High Court granted bail to Balkrishna Kurup, Vice President (Live Events) of Nesco Limited, and Sunny Jain, a Nesco manager, in June.