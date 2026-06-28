Nashik: Rising Drug Threat in ‘Mantrabhumi’ Amid Simhastha Preparations; 38 Arrested, Drugs Worth ₹1.25 Crore Seized In Six Months | Representative Image

Nashik: While Nashik is busy with various development projects for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the city is facing a growing threat of drug abuse and trafficking. This trend has come to light through stringent enforcement actions taken by the Nashik City Police Commissionerate over the past six months. Police investigations have revealed that, alongside traditional substances like Bhang, Ganja (cannabis), Charas (hashish), and MD (Mephedrone), a new narcotic, Amphetamine, has now entered the city.

In operations conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell established by the Nashik City Police Commissionerate, 38 individuals have been arrested, and contraband worth approximately ₹1.25 crore has been seized over the last six months.

Situation Over the Last Three Years

Over the past three years, the police have registered 84 cases and arrested 182 individuals in anti-drug operations. The seized substances included Ganja, Charas, Bhang, Mephedrone, and Amphetamine, with a total value of ₹2,35,10,281.

Actions Taken in 2026

- January to June 2026: In 12 cases related to the sale, possession, and consumption of MD (Mephedrone) across various city police stations, 559.398 milligrams of the substance were seized (valued at ₹71.71 lakh), and 24 individuals were arrested.

- In 3 cases involving Ganja, 37.436 grams were seized (valued at ₹12.18 lakh), and 8 individuals were arrested. - 487 grams of amphetamine seized (valued at ₹24.35 lakh); 3 individuals arrested.

The Police Commissionerate has conducted public awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, and even organised a ‘Reels’ competition. However, the drug problem does not yet appear to be under control.

The Police Commissionerate has urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Police officials stated that anti-drug operations would be intensified to ensure the safety of the lakhs of devotees visiting the city for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.