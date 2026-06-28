Nashik: Ghoti-Pegalwadi-Trimbakeshwar Highway Widening Gets Green Signal; Land Acquisition Begins Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh | Sourced

Nashik: Ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the project to widen the Ghoti-Pegalwadi-Trimbakeshwar National Highway has finally received the green signal. Following initial opposition from farmers along the route, the district administration facilitated coordination, leading to the withdrawal of objections. The land acquisition process has now officially commenced, and the project is set to gain momentum.

The project is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with funds amounting to ₹1,200 crore sanctioned for the Ghoti-Amboli section in Nashik district, specifically in view of the Simhastha event. As this highway will link to the Jawhar-Palghar route, it will provide convenient future connectivity to Vadvan Port.

Scope of Land Acquisition

- Land acquisition will take place across 23 villages.

- A total of 132.09 hectares of land will be acquired.

- 671 survey numbers (land parcels) are affected.

- Includes 12 villages in Igatpuri Taluka and 11 villages in Trimbakeshwar Taluka.

The district administration has completed joint land surveys in all the villages. With all technical formalities set to be finalised within two weeks, the actual land acquisition process will begin.

Significance of the Project

Widening this highway will greatly benefit pilgrims travelling from Mumbai to Trimbakeshwar. It will also offer a convenient route for pilgrims arriving via Gujarat. Furthermore, it will boost tourism in the Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri regions. By connecting to Palghar, Dahanu, and Vadvan Port via Jawhar, this route will become strategically important for both commerce and tourism in the future. The project initially faced delays due to opposition from farmers; however, the district administration resolved all objections through discussions with public representatives and the farmers. The goal is now to complete the project on schedule.

As lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, this four-lane highway will prove crucial for their convenience and safe travel.