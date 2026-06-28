Nashik: Panic In Indira Gandhi Colony After Youth Gang Allegedly Creates Ruckus, Pelts Stones At Houses |WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: An incident involving a gang creating panic has occurred in CIDCO’s Indira Gandhi Colony No. 1, Nashik. A group of young men and women was seen late at night shouting, hurling abuse, revving their bikes, and pelting stones at houses. Residents of the area are terrified due to these recurring incidents.

Residents reported that a group of intoxicated youths frequently visits the area and creates a nuisance. The local auditorium has become a hangout spot for these unruly elements. Activities such as creating a ruckus late at night, stone-pelting, and verbal abuse have left women and children afraid to even step out of their homes.

Local residents have demanded immediate action from the Nashik police. "We complain repeatedly, yet no action is taken. The auditorium has turned into a hub for these troublemakers at night. The police should increase patrols in the area and take strict action against these unruly individuals," the residents urged.

The incident has created an atmosphere of tension in the locality. Residents are looking to the police administration to address the issue urgently for the sake of safety. The police have stated that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.