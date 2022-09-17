Mumbai: Now, track your real-time location on updated Yatri app; check here

Photo: Representative Image

Now local passengers of Central Railway (CR) can share their real-time location with their family and relatives with the help of Yatri App. Recently, the service provider has added an enhanced security feature in the App.

"With the help of an updated version of Yatri App, passengers can share their live location with family and friends. Recipients can check the current location by clicking the shared link received," said an official of CR adding that this feature will definitely prove helpful for women and senior citizens.

"Yatri App update also provides instant location streaming of one's preferred train. The location status is updated on the mobile screen instantly. The app takes not more than 15 seconds to refresh. It also provides a full screen map for the users to explore nearby stations in other areas as well. It also helps find 'previous' and 'next' trains to help commuters in better planning of their journey," the officer added.

These updates have been provided on the basis of reviews on Google Playstore with suggestions to improve further.

This facility is available for local train commuters of Main line, Harbour line, Transharbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line of Central Railway.

Anyone can download the Central Railway’s official Mumbai Local app, the ‘Yatri App’ on Android and IOS from Play Store/App Store.

Earlier on 13th July 2022, Central Railway released the GPS Live Location of Trains feature, which enabled suburban commuters to plan their travel in a better way. The live location tracking component of the Yatri app facilitates users to observe a live train location on a map and see the train symbol moving.

