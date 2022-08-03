Stellar response to Central Railway’s live location feature on Yatri app

Central Railway, on 13th July 2022, introduced the much awaited feature for every Suburban train commuter on Yatri app- GPS Live Location of trains.

In just 15 days Yatri app has achieved:

• 25% increase in Yatri app downloads and growing.

• Average time spent on the app has tripled with the users tracking their favorite trains

• More than 90% of the users who open Yatri app have used the GPS feature

Central Railway’s objective of introducing ‘Yatri app’ is to simplify the daily commute of Mumbaikars. Live location tracking is an important feature of the Yatri- a mobile application that will help commuters in better planning of their journey and easier commute. GPS devices installed on all the suburban rakes of Central Railway and algorithm developed to get the real time location of local trains will enable users to view live train location on map and see the train symbol moving. The data gets auto refreshed every 15 seconds and users can also click on the refresh button to get the updated live location of the train. Through ‘Yatri app’ commuters can also access latest timetable, train announcements especially monsoon train updates, station amenities, railway SOS emergency numbers and much more on Yatri app.

This facility is available for local train commuters of Main line, Harbour line, Transharbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line.

Download the Central Railway’s official Mumbai Local app, the ‘Yatri App’ on Android and iOS from Play Store/App Store.