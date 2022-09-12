Mumbai: Now, if taxi drivers refuse to ply for short distance, you can directly call special teams formed by Tardeo RTO |

Now if taxi drivers refuse to ply for a short distance, you can directly call the special teams formed by the Tardeo RTO. Tardeo RTO has formed a special team for cracking down on the errant cabbies of the city. Notice for the refusal of short-distance passengers has been served to the 19 errant cabbies in the last 12 days.

Members of the team continuously visit the crowded spots of the city, including railway stations and markets. Anyone can contact this special team at 90762010101 (7 am to 7 pm). Even after 7 pm passengers can complain via WhatsApp or text message on the same number and email to mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com.

"All members of this team have been trained. A control room has also been set up for them," said an RTO official confirming the development. “Action will definitely be taken against those drivers who disturb passengers and refuse to play for short distances. Each and every call is being attended by an inspector-rank official,” further added officials.

Asked about the aim of this 'special squad', an official of Tardeo RTO said, "Both squads are formed to help every passenger travelling by taxi, tourist cabs in South Mumbai and other parts of the city. “Our aim is to ensure that Mumbaikars can travel hassle-free by taxi. That’s why we have three officers for this team and with a special vehicle they can go to any part of the city”, he added.

“We are frequently visiting prominent and crowded railway stations of the city and also interacting with taxi drivers and union leaders at the stands," said an officer of Tardeo RTO, who is part of the special squad. "We are not only counselling the drivers but also explaining them about the rule of motor vehicle act as well as warning them to stop behaving rudely with passengers, refusing passengers and overcharging,” he added.

Commuters have welcomed the initiative. "It's a good initiative but needs to be continued," said Ramesh Shah (45), a resident of Ghatkopar, who was waiting for the taxi outside of the CSMT station Monday. According to Ramesh, getting a cab from CSMT for Churchgate, or Gateway of India is still a tough task. RTO needs to expand the drive, he added.